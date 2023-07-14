Renowned Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has revealed her plans to have her name imprinted on the Guinness World Record book.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran actress revealed that she had told her younger sister and daughter about her intention and they had made fun of her.

She pointed out how actor Odunlade Adekola is set to do an acting-a-thon; Hilda Baci did a cook-a-thon, a guy is set to do a crying-a-thon, and now she wants to join them.

However, she doesn’t know which a-thon to do and is seeking advice from her fans and followers.

Ronke Oshodi said,

“This thing is becoming something else. I said I wanted to participate in a-thorn, but my younger sister said I should go to the roundabout and turn.

I have seen people do cook-a-thon, Odunlade Adekola said he wants to do acting-thorn, a guy said he wants to do crying-thorn and I have seen someone doing snail-thorn.

I said I want to do mine, and my sister said I should go to roundabout and turn, is that a good thing to say? My daughter said I should do a kissing-torn. Like she has seen me kiss before.

Please which thorn should I do? I want to thorn, but the direction I want to thorn I don’t understand. Please help me out.

That Guinness Book of Record I must receive it”.

Watch her speak below;