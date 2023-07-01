Despite being embroiled in a pregnancy scandal involving American model Anita Brown, Davido received praise from Anita herself as he delivered an electrifying performance at the Afro Nation music festival.

Anita’s accusations against Davido caused a stir on social media, making him a prominent topic of discussion online.

However, Davido has chosen to remain silent on the matter, focusing instead on promoting his upcoming shows.

Undeterred by the controversy, the “Unavailable” singer showcased his talent at the prestigious Afro Nation music festival in Portugal, sharing the stage with other renowned celebrities.

Acknowledging Davido’s silence, Anita Brown took to Twitter and speculated that he might be preparing a statement in response to the situation.

She also expressed her hopes for his successful performance at the event.

In her words;

“My baby daddy mad quiet. He must be rehearsing🙏🏾. HAVE A GREAT SHOW TOMORROW. DAY ONE SHOW ONE! DC! Wtf is UP ?!?!”

