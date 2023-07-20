Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has shoot his shot at his senior colleague, Kate Henshaw.

He did this while celebrating the actress’ 52nd birthday yesterday, July 19.

Sharing a beautiful photo of Kate Henshaw, Kunle Remi gushed over her look.

While declaring that age is just a number, the actor asked the celebrant out on a dinner date.

He wrote;

“52!? Oh well Age is but a number.

I love you Kate … is it my fate to to take you on a date… I am at the gate waiting to take you to dinner at your favorite spots just to concentrate on your beauty while you eat food with great taste. Just give me the mandate to celebrate your birthday day with you oh my Kate the great.❤️

Happy birthday @k8henshaw”

See his post Below:

