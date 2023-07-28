Bbnaija All Stars housemate , Ceec has accused her colleague, Alex Unusual of physically assaulting her.

She made this allegation during her diary session with Biggie.

In the video currently trending Online, Ceec alleged that her beef with Alex Unusual has gone physical

According to her, Alex pushed her yesterday when she was in the bathroom because she wanted to use the bathroom.

She added that if she had reacted, her action would have put her into trouble.

“My issues with Alex has gotten physical”.

“She pushed me when we were at the bathroom yesterday”. She said.

Watch the video below:

