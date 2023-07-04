Nigerian singer, Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has hailed Niyola over the beautiful rendition of her song.

This comes few weeks after Banky was accused of cheating on Adesua with Niyola.

The former E.M.E signee had remixed a song that she shared with her thousands of followers.

In the video shared via her Instagram page, the music star broke down in tears as she dedicates her life to God while singing.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Yours Truly… Always and forever Abba”

Reposting the video on his Instagram story, Banky W gave Niyola flowers.

The singer added love and clapping emojis as he urges her to sing more.

In response, Niyola reposted his post on her Instagram story.

Banky W and Adesua also took to the comment section of the post to hail Niyola.

Adesua wrote: “Yes lord.Nini..this voice😍. always rooting for you”

In response, Nini wrote; “Thanks mama♥️”

Banky wrote; “Sinnnnnng. Nini ♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

She replied: “Bankstar♥️”

See below:

