Big brother Naija All stars housemate Angel Smith has stated that she’s not ashamed to say that she has dated older men. The reality TV star has also revealed that she currently does not have a dream job.

The 23-year-old BBNaija star said that her only dream Job right now, is to see a 60-year-old man and marry him.

Angel made this known while having a conversation with her fellow housemates.

“I don’t have a dream job. If I see one 60-year-old man that wants to marry me like this, I’m gone. My dream job is to stay pretty”

Angel has never hidden her love for older men. In October 2021, stated that she’s not ashamed to say that she has dated older men.

Clearing the air on a sugar daddy claims, the reality star and influencer said that she wasn’t ashamed to say that she had dated older men but the talk about a sugar daddy in Dubai was a joke.

Angel said, “I’m not ashamed to say that I have dated older men. For the most part, what I was saying about having a sugar daddy in Dubai was just ‘cruise’. I was joking.”

While on the show, Angel had also stated that she would prefer to marry a man who has kids because she was not mentally prepared to have hers.

“I’m saying if I got married now, I will prefer if the man came with his own kids or we would adopt. I don’t mind getting married to a man with kids because I don’t want to have a child of my own as of now,” she had said.