Fans booed and ejected the Zazuu singer, Portable after he appeared at the same event as their favorite performer, Seyi Vibez amid the continuing spat between them.

You might remember that following the singers’ altercation a few days ago, Portable threatened to pull Seyi Vibez teeth.

Both artists gave performances at the Superball 8 championship game between Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars at the Onikan stadium in Lagos.

Seyi had performed first, and the football supporters gave him unmatched support as many of them joyously sung along with him.

Reacting, i__xciii stated: “Make seyi no sha go perform for any show for Sango😂😂 cause dem go retaliate 😂😂”

domesco_199x penned: “Portable cause this hatred to himself, at first nobody hate him but when he keeps capping anyhow on the internet that’s why people started hating him, I just wish he can just change because with time it won’t be funny to him anymore 💔”

teejay_zaddy opined: “You can’t mess with Seyi Vibez and go scot free 😂😂😂”