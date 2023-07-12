A Nigerian man by the name, Austin Olykiss, has commented on the topic of whether or not a typical house can be built for only five million naira.

He disclosed that his bungalow is still being built, even though he has just invested N3 million so far, and that it has already passed the halfway point.

Shortly after another individual named Abraham MacHills promised to build a two-bedroom house for anyone interested, Austin posted pictures of his home on Twitter.

Abraham tweeted a picture of a stunning home that he claimed to have built for N5m and said that anyone who has land may build a similar structure on it for the same price.

Many individuals questioned his assertion and raised valid points in response to the post, which went viral and stirred some debate. However, Austin used his account to post pictures of his unfinished building and claim that N2 million would be needed to finish it in order to demonstrate that it is possible to own a property like that for that price.

According to him, “This is my house, N3 million well spent and supervised by me. 2 more million will finish the house. I don’t know why you all are doubting the man. N5 million can build a 2 bed bungalow aside furnishing.”

See his post:

@fdmlearn; They cheated you sef. Supervising yourself and spending 3 million isn’t prudence. You’ve been shortchanged by artisans.

@damola_ade77; I can see that you didnt do German floor (DPC/Ground floor slab). This is one of the reasons why you need an engineer to build for you. The floor of your house will experience damping which will spoil your paints and cause help hazard. When the ground is wet, blocks sock water.

@Sunkranegram; This your house ehn only the roofing and parafet go collect that 3m