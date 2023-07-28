Controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has sent a message to women who frequently request money from men for transportation expenses.

The rapper shared a video on his official Instagram page in which he expressed the opinion that any woman who is fond of begging guys for money to pay for her transportation is someone who does not have value.

He said that men wouldn’t esteem or respect ladies who couldn’t afford to pay for their transportation very much.

In his words;

“Is it true or not? Any girl that will ask for transport money is a useless girl, is a girl that doesn’t have her life in order.

How is a guy suppose to see you as something when transportation money you no get.

Man wey no get a place wey him dey sleep have no business to start family right? And the whole planet agrees.

So the same thing applies to one wey no get transportation money; na useless human being.”

Watch video below;