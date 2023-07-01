Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ winner Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has accused her colleagues and their fans of always bringing up her name to gain clout.

She made this comment on a recent BBNaija ‘Level Up’ reunion episode in which Beauty discussed the romantic triangle between her, Groovy, and herself.

Phyna stated that she had won the competition, adding that if any of her co-housemates, they will have another chance to compete in the rumored forthcoming BBNaija All Stars season.

She wrote;

“No phyna no clout. No phyna no entertainment. No phyna some humans don’t exist.

Y’all know I am very expressive weather you like it or not….. leave my parents and insult me….. I’m tired of you people now they are editing my dad and putting obituary sending to me on snap like wetin reach like that. Hypocrites…….. na Una papa go die

I repeat phyna the winner if e too pain you go for all stars another opportunity don come….. y’all should leave my family the hell alone asin na bbn dey cause all this see finish Abi na rotten standship dey cause ????”

See her post below,