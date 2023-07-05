Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has openly criticized Davido for his silence regarding the recent infidelity scandal he’s involved in.

Multiple women have come forward claiming to be pregnant with the singer’s child, causing a stir in the media.

Despite the allegations and the attacks on his wife, Chioma, Davido has chosen to remain silent on the matter. Uche Maduagwu expressed his anger towards Davido for not publicly defending his wife in such a situation.

Uche questioned whether Davido enjoys seeing his side chicks continuously embarrass Chioma.

He further took a dig at Davido by suggesting that his attitude may have been the reason why he was not featured in American singer Beyoncé’s African album.

In his caption,he wrote;

“Jesus wept, so you are bold enough to show off New Diamond TEETH, but not bold enough to react to women who claim to get BELLE for U? Pride and Arrogance na the biggest spiritual problem that is difficult to solve. Now we know Why BEYONCE work with others in Naija on Her album but ignored U. Is it that you care less How these alleged BELLE stories dey embarrass my CHIOM CHIOM or you enjoying it?”.

