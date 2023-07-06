Popular Nigerian music sensation, Skiibii, has stated that his colleague Asake, used to be his dancer before his rise to fame.

Skiibii revealed this during his appearance on the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Shopsydoo.

He said that the “Peace be unto you” star used to live with him during the early days of his career and would always follow him to perform at shows.

The ‘Sensima’ hitmaker also noted that, unknown to many, Asake is a talented dancer with a background in theatre performance.

“I was discussing with someone the other day, he was saying ‘Asake just blew up now, he just entered the star mode.’

“Asake used to travel with me to shows. Asake used to stay with me, travel with me to shows and all that. When this guy blew like this, he just entered… I was like, una never see anything, the Asake wey me I know, una never see anything.

“Asake went to [Obafemi Awolowo University] Ife. He can dance. See, that year ehn, if I show you videos on my phone, Asake can dance when he is on stage. That time I just dropped ‘Sensima’ he dey follow me go everywhere na.” He said.