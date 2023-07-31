Popular Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has reprimanded a religious critic who questioned her revealing attire despite her newfound beliefs.

The thespian, who embraced Christianity some years ago, received mixed reactions due to her latest outfit, which appeared to counter her Christian beliefs.

Tonto posted a video of herself in raunchy attire that showed off both her chest and her backside.

She wrote;

“TO ALL THE BOYS IN MY DM.

I bring absolutely nothing to the table, I WILL SELL YOUR TABLE..”

A religious critic expressed concern regarding her choice of outfit, and questioned whether she had retreated from her previous position of opposing sexually provocative wearing.

“I thought you said you don’t wear clothes like this? Miss radical for Jesus, you’ve gone back to the world,” the critic quizzed.

Another user said; “Y’all be too damn judgemental in these comments! calm down and go to bed. How about you go police the many sins im sure you’ve committed in your lifetime that God had side eyed bt still gave you grace mean while you worried about the specks in other ppls 👀 ☕️”

In response, the single mother of one wrote, “Yes Assistant Jesus, I don’t expose my body!!”.

Watch the video below;