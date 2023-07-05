Popular Nigerian entertainer and Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has hinted that she doesn’t have many friends in her circle.

In a Twitter post shared on Wednesday, July 5, the billionaire heiress revealed that she only has a handful of genuine and trustworthy friends.

She emphasized that her real friends are so few that she could probably count them on one hand.

“At 30, I can probably count my real friends on one hand. Maybe even on one finger,” the disc jockey tweeted.

See her tweet below,

It would be recalled that DJ Cuppy who is engaged to British professional boxer Ryan Taylor, said she is not yet ready for motherhood.

Cuppy stated this on Tuesday, May 9th, when she shared a photo of herself carrying a child.

She pointed out that although she loves kids so much, she’s not yet ready to have kids of her own.