Cee-C, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and now a part of the Big Brother All Stars season, recently shared a humorous yet embarrassing incident from her vacation in Zanzibar.

During her introduction to the other housemates, Cee-C disclosed that she is a lawyer and a filmmaker, being the proud owner of her production company.

When asked about her most embarrassing moment, she recounted a wardrobe malfunction that left her feeling embarrassed.

While on vacation in Zanzibar, she unknowingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction where a part of her body she was trying to protect got exposed. To her surprise, a guard pointed it out to her, leaving her feeling mortified.

WATCH CLIP OF HER POST BELOW;