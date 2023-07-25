In the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show, Whitemoney, the winner of BBNaija season 6, revealed some insights into his success after winning the Shine Ya Eye edition of the show.

Reintroducing himself to the All Stars housemates, Whitemoney proudly proclaimed himself as a serious businessman with multiple successful ventures.

He disclosed that he co-owns several popular restaurants on Lagos Island, where he earns profits from the food they sell.

In addition to his involvement in the food industry, Whitemoney stated that he is the CEO of various brands, including “Whitemoney party jollof,” “Classics shoes,” and “White wines.”

He also takes pride in being an accomplished artist, serving as a singer and songwriter. Moreover, he holds the position of a brand ambassador for multiple brands, both locally and internationally.

Whitemoney’s candid sharing of his accomplishments showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and the diverse range of businesses he is involved in.