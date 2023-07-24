Trending video from the BBNaija house shows the moment reality star, Cross struggles to stay focused while other housemates hailed the backside of his former love interest, Angel Smith.

Recall that the two reality TV stars had been romantically involved while on the BBNaija season 6 ‘Shine ya eyes’ 2021 edition.

However, their relationship did not last as it hadn’t exceeded the four walls of Biggie’s house.

The duo have met again in Biggie’s house and first scenes from the show already shows them diverting attention of viewers.

A recent video which surfaced online shows the moment Cross was having serious conversation with some housemates.

Angel decided to use that moment to make a walk-by, and making deliberate effort to shake her backside.

This stirred cheers from housemates, and Cross quickly turned to see what the commotion was all about.

On seeing what they were cheering at, he quickly turned away, losing focus.

Watch the video: