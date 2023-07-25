Netizens have dug out an old post of Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin telling the family of reality star, CeeC to take her for deliverance.

A few hours after the housemates of Big Brother All Stars entered the house, some social media dug out a disturbing comment made under the post of CeeC in 2018.

CeeC posted a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolate.

In the comment section, Doyin shared a piece of advice to the family of Ceec asking them to take their child for a spiritual because she has a terrible character.

Doyin wrote;

“Without insulting her or shouting at her… I believe her family members should calmly tell her how terrible her character is and after that, they should take her for deliverance just incase it is spiritual”.