Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, CeeC has expressed shock over colleague, Ike’s unbothered reaction towards the controversies in the house.

CeeC in a conversation with Ike on Friday, asked to know why he was unconcerned in the house.

Ike claimed he had resolved to be mature in the All Stars version of the reality TV show, emphasizing that he was fire during his first time in the show.

“In my season, I was fire. Ask anyone who knows me, ask anyone from my season, I used to be insane. I told myself, this time, “i’ll be the mature Ike.”

“I used to want drama everyday, I didn’t care about mental health. Let’s destroy the mental health.

Responding, CeeC said “No wonder they brought you back”.