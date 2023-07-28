Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin has advised fellow housemate, Ilebaye as she asked her to respect herself to attract respect from others.

Doyin was seen seated together with Ilebaye on the couch while sharing advice with her on how to attract respect from other housemates.

The reality TV star told Ilebaye to jumping from one bed to another to attract men’s attention. She stated that any man who wants to spend the night with her should come to her bed instead. This advise from Doyin comes after Ilebaye had a clash-on with Tolanibaj over sleeping on Neo’s bed last night.

“With the word people said to you between yesterday and today, you should sit back and re-elevate. Try carry yourself more respectfully”.

