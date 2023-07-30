BBNaija All stars edition housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin has confirmed her co-star Neo Akpofure’s romantic relationship with her friend, Beauty.

It was reported early this month that reality stars Neo and Beauty had sparked dating rumors as netizens spotted them at a hotel.

A viral video captured the duo with beauty standing outside the entrance while Neo was spotted leaving the hotel.

Although they were not together in the video, netizens alleged they had been together in the hotel for days.

Doyin confirmed the rumors as true as she spoke about their relationship in the house.

After the Saturday night party, Ilebaye broke down in tears in the toilet over her feelings for Neo. Ilebaye claimed that Neo was upset with her because he told her she wasn’t there for him when he needed her the most.

Ilebaye stated that she had asked him if he was seeing someone outside the house and he said NO.

Doyin, who was comforting her, informed her that Neo was in a relationship with someone she knows outside the know.

Advising her, Doyin told Ilebaye to leave Neo alone as he has something serious going on between him and Beauty Tukura.

