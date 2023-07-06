BBNaija star, Chichi, has threatened to sue her colleague, Phyna, for defamation of character.

This was revealed by Popular Blogger, Tosin Silverdam in a recent video.

According to him, Chichi filed 100 million Naira lawsuit against Phyna for making false allegations against her during the Big Brother Naija reunion show.

Recall that Phyna had alleged that her colleague was a prostitute and that she had slept with several men in the house.

The reality star also alleged that Chichi abandoned her husband and two children. She added that one of her children is dead.

Reacting to this, Chichi denied the allegations.

The brand influencer revealed that she was filing a lawsuit against Phyna for defaming her character.

Watch The video below;

ALSO READ: “My ex-husband once told me he’s not my friend, but my LORD” – Actress Etinosa Idemudia tearfully recounts domestic violence ordeal