Former Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown housemate, Victoria Adeleye popularly known as Vee has claimed that a plumber she hired scammed her of over N130,000 for a poorly done job.

She revealed that he collected N150,000 in different installments for a job of fixing the tap in her house that should cost N20,000.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to rant on Wednesday while narrating what happened. According to her, the tap he fixed spoilt kept spoiling every week, so she had to keep calling him back and paying for each service.

She wrote; “My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job and one IDIOT is telling me it’s because “everyone is hungry” He will eat in jail. I don’t even mind that people are making excuses or laughing btw, because this kind of wickedness will surely touch everyone if we don’t start holding badly behaved people responsible.

I complained that my kitchen tap wasn’t working. He came to fix it. I told him to replace my kitchen tap too. He said the tap was 15k, a few parts and workmanship made the total 25k. I paid no questions asked.

My tap stopped working again less than 1 week after. He said there was something wrong with the filter. The whole thing came up to about 22k. He “fixed” it. I paid.

2 weeks later, my tap stopped running again. He said he wanted to connect my kitchen water to a different pumping machine, buy some pipes. I let him do his work because I know NOTHING about plumbing. He finished and said the total was 95k. I paid.

My tap stopped working again 2 days ago. I didn’t call him or inform in him IN ANY WAY, because I wanted to get another plumber. This fool called me yesterday saying that he suspects that my filter is blocked. I told him to come and check regardless.

He came to my apartment today and said he wants to change the filter for 46k. I said no, called someone else and that person told me the plumber was simply turning off my water from outside. There was NOTHING wrong with my sink.

I live by myself. So I have zero knowledge of anything. I grew up in a completely different environment, so I tend to give people the benefit of doubt. So I never suspected anything. I hate how Nigerians have normalised this kind of behaviour.