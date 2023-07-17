Yesterday, fans of Bbtitans housemate, Yemi Cregx surprised him with a Mercedes Benz and other gifts.

The fans, popularly known as Cregx Force or Odogwu fanbase, did this while celebrating 6 months anniversary with him.

In the video currently trending online, Yemi Cregx was emotional as his fans gave him the Mercedes Benz.

Apart from the tear rubber Benz GLE 350 2016 model, the brand influencer also received 100k fuel voucher and 1 million Naira cheque.

Watch the video below;

