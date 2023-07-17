Controversial thespian, Judy Austin has blown hot at critics berating her marriage with Yul Edochie.

In a video that has gone viral online, the movie star emphasized that she didn’t snatch Yul Edochie from anyone.

Trolls were told by Judy Austin not to judge her because she doesn’t condemn anyone. She criticized the blogger Gistlover for continuously supplying the public with unreliable information and turning them into a troll target.

She said:

“I am tired of these insults on social media. Are you going to tell me how to live my life? Are you going to tell a grown-up man, Yul Edochie how to live his life? He is 41 years old. I have had enough of all this.

Gistlover would make a stup!d post spreading lies about people, unverified posts, and unverified information. Is that how gullible people are that everything you hear you swallow?

Don’t you guys have common sense again? Aren’t you guys using your God-given brain?

Because I have been silent all these while doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to say. The fact that for the past one year, I haven’t responded to any of you……but at this point, I have had it.

What right do you have to judge me, someone you don’t know?

I am going to start exposing everybody”.