Popular controversial Nigerian singer Portable makes an appealing marriage proposal to socialite, Papaya Ex as he promises to give her 30% of his entire wealth if she agrees to become his 6th wife.

The street hop singer appears to have fallen for the socialite and took to her DM to lavish compliments on her.

He expressed admiration at how beautiful she is and proclaimed that she’s not just a ‘fish’ but a ‘fishes’.

He asked her to be his 6th wife and vowed to give her 30% of all his entire wealth and properties if and only if she agrees to his marriage proposal.

Portable backed up his point by stating that if she doesn’t marry a rich man, she offends herself.

Papaya Ex reacted to his voice note by dismissing it completely as a joke.

See post below;

Reacting…

One generalla said: “There’s this confidence that comes with having money. Worst case scenario, they’d find you funny.”

timelessmoney1 wrote: “Lowkey Papaya ex dey think about am”

paulagram_ noted: “Money don’t hate polygamy , they hate poverty !!!”

vibes_doctor said: “you’re not a fish, you’re a fishes’ … Make i jot this punchline down”

seunfunmi_blip opined: “Papaya will buy portable in a million times”