Nigerian rap star, Emeka Akumefule aka Blaqbonez has taken to social media to make fun of his colleagues after Ghanaian singer Amaarae said he is the best Nigerian rap artiste.

She stated this during a question and answer segment with fans on microblogging platform, Twitter. She told fans to throw questions at her about her album, her personal life and other issues of interest.

“I got time this morning … what y’all wanna know about the album, about me, about everything. #askamaarae #askfountainbaby”

A man known as @nubiatahir asked if she loves Nigerian Hip Hop and if she has any favourite rapper from the country.

“Are you a fan of naija hip hop? and if yes do you have naija rappers i you fw?” the fan asked.

Amaarae said she respects Psycho YP’s music and brand while she also likes Ladipoe’s voice. She gave him accolades for finding out how to successfully combine commercial music with conscious rap.

The songstress said Blaqbonez is the top on her list of rappers because he knows how to make great rap songs that girls also like, which is an important part of making it with that genre.

She wrote; “I love love love psycho yps movement he moves like such a hustler I really respect his music and brand. BLAQBONEZ I think for me is the best Nigerian rap artist he is a fire rapper and knows how to make fire songs that girls can also like which I think is important. Ladipoe has also hacker mixing commercial w conscious I love his voice as well.”

In reaction, Blaqbonez mentioned Ladipoe and YP’s names and used a meme to insinuate that they are crying over her comment.