Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a self-proclaimed relationship expert, has revealed she plans to have another liposuction surgery to improve her behind.

This follows the procedures of two socialites, Nina Ivy, and crossdresser Bobrisky, with their respective doctors.

She took to social media to share a video of herself showing all of her body’s curves.

She lamented her recent weight gain and stated that she needs to see her doctor soon to improve her behind.

“I may have to do another liposuction. I am putting on so much weight. Doctor here I come, I no get power for gym,” she lamented.

See post below:

Meanwhile, Famed Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend Xxssive criticises her as she is dressed in an agbada.

The actor recently attended the Orisa movie premiere wearing a white, exquisite agbada outfit, and posted pictures of it on social media.