Nigerian business mogul, Linus Williams also known as BLord has pledged life scholarship to a ‘miracle’ baby which was believed to be dead.

He said a pregnant woman approached him at his residence in Awka, Anambra state begging for money because the baby she was carrying for six months had been confirmed dead by doctors.

The CEO of B-Lord group took the woman to a private hospital and to their surprise, they were informed that the baby in her womb is alive and well

Bitcoin Lord shared the story on his Instagram story while noting that when the baby is born, he or she will be sponsored through school by his claim.

He wrote; “Miracle Miracle

A pregnant woman was at my gate at my awka residence, she needed money for operations,that her 6months baby was confirmed dead with medical reports, so i took her personally to a private hospital which confirmed the baby alive and kicking, that baby has gotten automatic scholarship from blordgroup.”

