Singer BNXN addressed criticisms over his music video shoot with British rapper Stefflon Don. In the behind-the-scenes clip, BNXN sang his lyrics while keeping a distance from Stefflon Don.

Some netizens speculated that he might be shy or afraid to touch her. In response, BNXN humorously mentioned that it’s 2023, and people can’t intrude into others’ personal spaces without permission.

He stressed the significance of respecting personal boundaries and consent in today’s world.

By maintaining distance, BNXN showcased his awareness of the importance of consent and respecting personal boundaries during collaborations.

The incident sparked discussions about consent and respect for personal space in the entertainment industry.Some netizens questioned that if Buju aka BNXN did that because of his mentor,Burna Boy.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;