A businesswoman named Onyi Ugba, who was abducted last week in Port Harcourt, has been rescued after spending eight days in captivity.

The incident took place at her superstore located at Umuoji junction, Okija Street, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt City in Rivers State.

According to a source close to the family, Ugba regained her freedom on Friday night. However, it has not been disclosed whether a ransom was paid for her release.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the rescue of Ugba.

She stated that the police operatives, conducting a stop and search operation in the Abaili Park Division, Mile 1, intercepted the vehicle where the victim was being held blindfolded.

An investigation has been initiated to apprehend the individuals responsible for the abduction.