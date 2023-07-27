Controversial Nigerian influencer, Caramel Plugg arrived at the place of an online vendor who had called her out for refusing to give her credit in a viral video after giving the socialite free clothes.

It would be recalled that the popular social media influencer had reportedly been given free clothes by a vendor so she can tag her on social media, but Caramel Plugg had instead given credit to another brand.

Recent reports by @ManlikeIcey have it that the influencer came to the location of the vendor with police to arrest the lady.

It was gathered that the policemen had allegedly was not putting on their uniforms and had disguised in plain clothes and had pretended to be people wanting to give her a gift.

The influencer who was in the car with the officers reportedly told them to drag her into the car when she wanted to make an SOS call.

@ManlikeIcey stated that Caramel Plugg insists that the vendor apologizes for calling her out before she tells the police to free her.

The Twitter user wrote in part…

“Caramel used police to arrest the vendor who called her out few days ago over the free cloth issue, she said the police men came in disguise to give her a gift in a tinted vehicle, you can see Caramel in the first frame.

She said was about to make a call then Caramel told the police men to bundle her inside the car and not let her use her phone, she has been in Maroko Station, Lagos since yesterday up till now.

She said Caramel wants her to beg before she tells the police to release her, imagine…”

See below;