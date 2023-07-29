Concerned Nigerians claim that Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, has earned over 187 billion from her cooking class.

She was recently recognized for breaking the Guinness World Record and has reportedly enrolled 5,348 people in her cooking class.

The number of people in Hilda Baci’s cooking class was revealed by a lady who was allegedly in the class.

According to her, each of the 5,348 participants paid ₦35,000 for the enrollment form.

The lady proceeded to calculate the total earnings by multiplying ₦35,000 by the number of people in the class, resulting in over ₦187 Million.

After sharing these claims on her social media page, another user supported her statement, confirming that the Nigerian chef has indeed made a substantial amount from her cooking class.

Following the news, concerned Nigerians flooded the media page, sharing their opinions about this intriguing development.

See some reactions below:

lyn_kayy: “She’s giving the best students cash prices and gifts too.. but una no go talk that one, rest abeg.”

mrlilgaga: “You go explain tire. You Dey help rich person calculate her income? You thought the move for GWR was for just to gain followers?”

ojes_hair: “It’s how people are helping her count the money for me. If Una like don’t sharpen your skills and make a name for yourself so your skills can be marketable for you.”

aubiergembock: “Hilda is steadily breaking records and changing the narrative of women, who think sleeping with rich men or married men is the ONLY way forward.”

officialjioke_: “Y’all calculating forgetting there’s always cost of business. That’s what makes so many people runs into business they don’t know nothing about. And what happens? They quit so soon cos they always looking at the brighter part of it. You don’t know behind the scenes lol.”

ola_jumoke_funmilayo: “So una Dey help person calculate her millions when you no get 1million for account.”