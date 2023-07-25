Anita Brown, the alleged baby mama of singer Davido has claimed that the singer’s wife, Chioma enhanced her body.

She made this claim while dragging the singer’s wife in a recent video that surfaced online.

Anita Brown said that despite the cash that Chioma’s husband has, she could still get her body done well.

She berated Chioma, claiming that her body job was trash.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, __omololasilver__._ said: “This girl is bitter and obsessed with these people..as if she didn’t get her body done”

itschubby wrote: “Next time davido will look well before sleeping with anybody”

heynedu opined: “This lady is so broke! You can’t tell me anything else”

daviah.13 said: “Now she’s expressing the true source of her bitterness. It’s not Davido, it’s Chioma. Please stop giving her aire time to tear down one of our own.”

ellaglamz wrote: “WHO LET THE DOG OUT & RUBBISH”

tokstesla suggested: “Make this babe come Nigeria come talk this thing wey she dey talk”