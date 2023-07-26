Famous rap star, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington has said that Christianity causes poverty.

According to the internet sensation, people are brainwashed by religion into thinking that being kind and donating their possessions out of goodwill is a wonderful deed.

In a viral video, Speed Darlington said that while Christianity portrays generosity as a surefire path to Heaven, many people are unaware of its existence.

This had stirred mixed reactions from social media users who expressed different opinions.

He said; “Christianity makes you poor, it puts it in your brain that giving away your things is noble, that that way, you go make Heaven. Heaven wey you no know if e exist.”

