Celebrated singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name, Simi has disclosed that as a gospel performer, she used to receive performance fees of as little as N5,000–10,000.

She claimed that N70,000 was the biggest pay she has ever received.

The singer of “Duduke” revealed this while participating in the Official Naija Top 10 program on MTV Base Africa.

She said, “I actually used to go to a lot of churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k. Do you know the highest amount of money I actually collected when I was doing gospel [music]? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 per cent tithe from the money.”

Simi also said that she had to take a break from singing after financing it became an issue.