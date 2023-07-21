Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has revealed why she switched from gospel to secular music.

The talented musician stated that churches used to pay her a pittance of N5,000 to N10,000 for her concerts.

The singer made the disclosure while participating in the interview part of the Official Naija Top 10 program on MTV Base Africa.

She claimed that she eventually stopped singing since her earnings from gospel music weren’t sufficient to cover studio fees and promotions.

The mother of one said that due to lack of funds, she joined with a record label that she still regrets signing for.

The ‘Logbalogba’ hitmaker claimed that because of the troubles she had in the gospel music business, she later shifted to secular music.

She claimed that N70,000 was the highest sum she had ever received.

She said:



“I actually used to go to a lot of churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k. Do you know the highest amount of money I actually collected when I was doing gospel [music]? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 per cent tithe from the money.”