Celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington hail singer, Niyola’s moving rendition amid cheating rumours.

Banky W was on the news last week after it was rumoured that he had had an affair with his colleague, Niyola.

Although, the E.M.E singer and his wife, Adesua had made no comment about the allegation but had been seen in beautiful photos, waxing ever stronger.

A recent gesture from the couple seem to have put the rumours of cheating to rest.

Banky W and Adesua had taken to the comment section to leave remarks of praise over the Niyola’s beautiful voice and musical performance in a new video.

“Yes Lord. Nini…this your voice always rooting for you,” Adesua wrote.

“Sinnnnng,” Banky W, praised.

See the video below:

Netizens took to the comment section to react to the gesture:

pimarleyofficial reacted: “Shebi all of Una go rest now ?”

kalidorahair wrote: “Who did that on her head! Its not fair! But the voice”

sadohsky wrote: “This is another example of you don’t know people’s lives, you only know what your gullible head allows you to”

iam_bmodel wrote: “Gist lover don fail for this one”