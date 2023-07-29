BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cross was lost for words over the 10,000 dollars his fellow housemate, Tolanibaj claimed she spent on her teeth.

During their conversation, Tolanibaj had revealed she spent a whopping $10,000 to undergo a dental procedure which gave her sparkling white teeth.

This prompted Cross to wonder why she had spent such huge sum on her teeth.

Cross asked: “So you carry 10,000 dollars put for your teeth like this? So if i punch you, $10,000 is gone? Is the tooth forever?”

Tolanibaj replied: “This is gonna last 10 years.”

Still in disbelief, Cross asked again: “So it is $1000 for every year?”

Tolanibaj responded: “You’re acting like you can’t afford it. Are you not doing crypto up and down?”

Cross interjected: “If I carry the 10,000 dollars and put it in the token, I can generate 50k to 100k dollars. But if I carry it and put in my teeth, if I’m not kissing Rihanna, Beyonce or Meagan Good, what the f*ck am I doing with it?”

Tolanibaj revealed to him that when a guy approaches her, the first feature she notices is his teeth.