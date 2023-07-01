Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, the well-known online comedian and comic actor, has proudly introduced his newborn son to the world alongside his wife.

As reported a week ago, the couple welcomed their first child. Cute Abiola took to his Instagram page to share the joyful news, posting a photo of himself and his wife when she was still pregnant.

In the announcement, Cute Abiola revealed that they now have a son named Alhaji. He expressed his appreciation for his wife, stating that a man’s true essence is realized when he becomes a father to a newborn.

The couple recently shared photos from what appeared to be their son’s naming ceremony, where they revealed his full name as Amir Abiodun Iyanu Oluwa, also referred to as “The Commander.”

Despite facing challenges in their relationship last year, the couple’s bond seems to have strengthened, and they are now happily celebrating the arrival of their son.

SEE POST BELOW;