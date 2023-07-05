A young Ghanaian lady has alleged that popular singer, Davido is the father of her child; a baby girl.

Sharing a video of herself and daughter, the lady accused OBO of abandoning her after getting her pregnant.

The Ghanaian lady also revealed that she don’t have a photo of herself and Davido. This is because they allegedly had a one night stand.

“He neglected us too. I need the world to help us reach him” “I have a baby girl Davido Adeleke. I don’t have a photo of us together since it was a one night stand” she wrote.

The video was welcomed with mixed reaction. While some say the baby looked their Davido, others dragged the lady for clout chasing.

@Funky_blake: “But the pikin wan use style resemble am oh”.

@Donrita also commented, “Davido gene strong na from face we go take know if pikin na him own .this child no resemble davido go find him papa for front”.

@Fashiontrends also said, “That child resembles David no DNA is even needed, but at this juncture let his family members look into it, all those women and there kids should all be taken care of”.

@Missosifo: “This child looks like the other kids….hmnnn”.

Watch below:

