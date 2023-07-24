Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has promised to reward the honesty and integrity of Eko Hotel and Suites staff, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, with $10,000 after she returned $70,000 to hotel management.

In an incident in Lagos, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary discovered a lost suitcase holding a considerable quantity of $70,000 in one of the hotel’s suites.

The hotel management acted swiftly and was successfully able to discover and locate the visitor who had left the money behind.

The grateful visitor was glad to get their money back in full, because of Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary’s responsible and charitable conduct.

Upon hearing about this extraordinary act of honesty, Davido expressed his admiration and appreciation on his social media page.

He quoted a tweet on Twitter and pledged to reward the hotel loyal staff, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary with $10,000 for her integrity and exemplary behavior.

See below: