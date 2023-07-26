Anita Brown, who claims to be the alleged side chic of Afrobeat artist Davido, recently made statements on an Instagram Live session.

Despite previously calling out Davido and his family, Anita asserted that the singer still reaches out to her.

In the live session, Anita bragged about how Davido continues to disturb her line, even after she made negative remarks about him and his family.

She seems to take pride in the fact that despite the controversy and criticism surrounding her, Davido still maintains communication with her.

Furthermore, Anita challenged Nigerian ladies who are trolling her to learn how to hold a man down while simultaneously saying terrible things about him and his family.

The situation has been the center of attention for weeks since Anita came forward, claiming to be pregnant with Davido’s child.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;