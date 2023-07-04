David Adeleke, a renowned Nigerian artist better known by his stage name Davido, has achieved a new feat with his popular song Unavailable.

On the global streaming service Spotify, the party jam from his most recent album, “TIMELESS,” has recently topped 40 million listens.

This was made known on Monday, July 3 by a stat monitoring page and Davido reacted to the amazing news via his official Twitter account.

“.@davido’s “Unavailable” w/@MusaKeyss has surpassed 40 million streams on Spotify,” the post read.

Davido boss reaffirmed his believe in God as he continues to succeed amid numerous scandals.

He wrote; “We believe in God”

We believe in God https://t.co/uguPHTgs06 — Davido (@davido) July 3, 2023

