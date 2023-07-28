Amanda, singer Davido’s second baby mama, recently shared a photo of their newborn child. Months ago, it was reported that Amanda was expecting Davido’s second child.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram story, she expressed her joy over the baby, describing him/her as beautiful and precious. The gender of the child is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, also broke the news of the child’s birth in a series of rants on Thursday.

She alleged that Amanda had given birth to a second child for the singer. Anita took a swipe at Davido’s marriage, questioning the simplicity of the wedding for a celebrity of his status.

The situation has sparked discussions and controversies on social media.