Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has tackled his senior colleague, Yul Edochie over his recent post.

Recall that the actor had declared Judy Austin as his “peace” as he shares a loved-up photo of them.

Taking to his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu asked Yul Edochie if Judy gave her ex_husband, Mr Obasi peace.

According to him, the actress can only give him peace if he actually gave her ex peace.

In his words;

“Did she give OBASI Peace? If she give am Peace she go give you, But if she no give OBASI Peace, how she go give you?”

See his post below;

ALSO READ:“Send The Contact Of This Man” – Mayorkun Volunteers To Help #EndSARs Protester Whose Car Was Destroyed In Abuja (VIDEO)