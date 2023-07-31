Renowned music executive and singer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media page to applaud Crayon after his great performance in the US.

Crayon, who is on tour of the US to promote his debut album ‘Trench to Triumph’.

As a result of the viral success of videos of him performing at a recent show in America, the fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Crayon is trending online.

The Mavins record label boss posted videos from the performance in Houston, Texas, on social media while boasting about his young talent’s development.

At the show, Crayon and superstar singer, Davido, crossed paths. The young singer was seen hugging the DMW boss very tightly because he was unable to contain his emotions.

In a post on Crayon’s page, he also revealed that Davido had wished him luck with the debut of his new album.

In addition, Crayon posted on his page to rejoice that the ‘Unavailable’ crooner had begun to follow him on Instagram.

Don Jazzy who has also expressed his admiration and shown how proud he is of his signee has shared the video on his page and captioned it, “Super happy for @crayonthis. Boy is getting so much love in the U.S. Ojo to the world.”

See his post below;