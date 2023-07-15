Renowned music executive, singer and producer, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy has reacted to the rumors that he is married and has four children with his alleged wife.

There have been rumors circulating on social media that the music executive, Don Jazzy was married secretly and has four children with the alleged wife.

Reacting to the rumor during a recent interview with Fisayo Fosudo, the Marvin Boss debunked the rumors. According to him, he doesn’t have any child nor is he married as rumored.

He said, “A lot of people still think I’m married with four children but I’m hiding them.

“I don’t know why I will have children and decide just to be lying for years that I don’t have children. How do I want my children to even feel? Do I look like somebody that even wants to be hiding things?

“No, I don’t have any child, to the best of my knowledge.”

Don Jazzy said he has also heard ridiculous rumours that he is “gay and that’s why I’m not married. I have heard that I’m grooming young boys. People are mad”.