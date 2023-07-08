Idris Okuneye, often known as Bobrisky, a controversial transvestite, says he has successfully undergone another BBL surgery.

This comes after Nina Ivy, a BBNaija star, underwent her second round of BBL surgery to improve her body, which she also successfully underwent.

The self-acclaimed Rich Mummy of Lagos updated fans once the operation was over. He earlier disclosed his planned surgery on social media.

He shared a video of himself at the hospital still on the bed after acquiring a new body.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

“Done and dusted”

Watch the video below:

Netizens took to the comment section to react:

adelakuntulay wrote: “Only those who want to be intimidated and oppressed by immorality will fear her return. Stay natural and appreciate what you have!”

benbillsO07 wrote: “If you like do uncountable surgeries..You will remain Senior Man forever”

jeettaa__ wrote: “Lai’s baby”

queen_leesaah wrote: “One thing about plastic surgery, you will still have to go under the knife time and time again for touch ups. It’s never a one off procedure.. Take it from me..”

_foreverwinnie_ wrote: “I no wan hear another story later o “

prettyboy_kely wrote: “But, why is she suffering herself”

ross.IIx wrote: “A life where you gotta go through pain to sustain beauty ain’t worth it”

sylvia_polycarp wrote: “Every time this boy go Dey lie Dey deceive and mislead young minds”

call_mi_tori wrote: “You want to do bbl again and you decided to do it in Nigeria… What if something happen or nepa take light ?? For someone who always competes with himself, she should be able to afford going abroad for this procedure”