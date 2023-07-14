The father of Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Lekan Osifeso popularly known as Lojay is set to walk down the aisle for a third time.

The prominent businessman and socialite is set to tie the knot again this year.

Insiders disclosed that the father of the singer has finalized all plans and arrangements to make his lover, Celicia Bolaji Dada, his third wife.

His soon-to-be third wife is the immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State.

Their relationship was based on love at first sight as the bride had gotten smitten by her husband’s handsome, sauce, and stylish personality. She stuck with him ever since their first meeting in 2019 and has been in a romantic relationship with him for years now.

Meanwhile, the businessman’s two wives aren’t in support of his new union. Kemi Ashefon claims that his first wife, who is the mother of singer Lojay, was greatly surprised over the union as she has a relationship with the bride-to-be, who she thought was just a close friend of her family.

His second wife on her part, is alleged to be livid and rage over the marriage, which she has plans of scattering.

Aishat, the first wife, is believed to harbor a strong disdain for her husband’s second wife, Tola Solomon, who has vowed to give back such energy to the new wife.